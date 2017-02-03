Babysitter sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of two children

- Louis Henry West, 55, has been convicted on two counts of indecency with a child and sentenced to life in prison.

An investigation by Harris County Sheriff’s Office began when a child West would babysit told her parents about the sexual abuse by West. During the investigation, a second child came forward. The two children were 7 and 10 years old.

West was indicted in June 2014. West is currently awaiting transfer in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.