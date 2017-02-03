Woman found shot in the head in Southwest Houston

- A woman was discovered shot in the head early Friday morning just east of Forum Park in southwest Houston.

The woman was spotted around 3 a.m. at Bissonnet east Forum Park, according to the Houston Police Department.

HFD firefighters found the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound in the head. The woman was then transported with CPR in progress to Ben Taub Hospital and HPD was requested to respond. HPD investigators say the woman appears to have been shot on the sidewalk. There are no suspects or motive in this case at this point.