Celebrities come out for Bulls & Blackjack event

From football pros to members of the Bush family, stars packed a house in River Oaks Thursday night for the Bulls & Blackjack tournament.

"It's going to be star studded no doubt and it's going to be a great time", says Texans player Whitney Mercilus.

"Is is the place to be super bowl week so we are just excited to be here", says Neil Bush.

Inside a red carpet walk in, game tables and a silent auction. Proceeds benefiting multiple nonprofits including the WithMerci Foundation.

"I'm going to become the winner and get the whole enchilada no doubt but also up to raise proceeds for the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation as well as the Wade Smith Foundation as well", says Mercilus.

Former Houston Astros player Roger Clemens stopped by too. "Im not a big poker player, I do have some shades and a hat to try and act the part but I'm going to bring in a closer, you know I was a starter so I got a closer so hopefully he's going to come in and do well for me tonight", says Clemens.

Movie star Adrian Grenier hosted the event and talked a little smack with us before t all started. "Well I'm an amazing poker player and I'm going to win tonight", says Grenier.