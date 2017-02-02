Gun discarged in Houston Galleria, no one injured

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 02 2017 09:12PM CST

Updated:Feb 02 2017 09:25PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) -

Police say a male dropped a backpack in The Cheesecake Factory inside the Houston Galleria complex, causing a gun to accidentally discharge. The male left the complex with his backpack. No one was injured.


