Search for suspects accused of setting fire to Old Town Spring shop

- The Harris County Fire Marshall is trying to track down two men who broke into an Old Town Spring coin shop. They're accused of setting fire to the store, located at 209 Midway in Old Town Spring on October 26, 2016 at 2:23 a.m.

During this incident, the suspects are seen on surveillance, setting fire to the business causing extensive damage to multiple businesses in the complex. Video surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects during the incident.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) All tipsters remain anonymous.