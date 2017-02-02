West Texas family finds rattlesnake in toilet

- A West Texas got the shock of their lifetime when they discovered a rattlesnake in the toilet of their bathroom. Their nightmare went to the next level when they discovered 23 more snakes in the home--23, to be exact! There 13 inside the cellar and another ten underneath the house. This was according to Big Country Snake Removal which post this story on Facebook with warning: "Rattlesnakes are secretive and can be very cryptic- They rely heavily on their camouflage. This is simply how they survive. Just because you don't see them doesn't mean they aren't there."