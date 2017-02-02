West Texas family finds rattlesnake in toilet

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 02 2017 12:17PM CST

Updated:Feb 02 2017 12:34PM CST

MEREDITH, TX - A West Texas got the shock of their lifetime when they discovered a rattlesnake in the toilet of their bathroom.  Their nightmare went to the next level when they discovered 23 more snakes in the home--23, to be exact! There 13 inside the cellar and another ten underneath the house.  This was according to Big Country Snake Removal which post this story on Facebook with warning: "Rattlesnakes are secretive and can be very cryptic- They rely heavily on their camouflage. This is simply how they survive. Just because you don't see them doesn't mean they aren't there."

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston