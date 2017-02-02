Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees its shadow

- The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog announced there would be six more weeks of winter after Phil saw its shadow.

Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed their forecast at sunrise, just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times - including last year. There are no records for the remaining years.

With the Associated Press