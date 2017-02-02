Wrecker driver catches donut shop burglar

- Police report that a wrecker driver helped apprehend a donut shop burglar in southeast Houston. A wrecker driver reportedly used a pry bar to gain entry to Danny's Doughnut shop around 1:30 am in the morning. When a wrecker heard the alarm go off, he noticed the man breaking in took off in a white pickup truck. The driver called police and made sure he didn't lose sight of the burglar.

The wrecker driver then called HPD and followed the suspect until HPD caught up to them. Police then stopped the truck and arrested the suspect. The cash register was then returned to the owners of the store.