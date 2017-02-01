Different faiths come together to hold prayer vigil for refugees News Different faiths come together to hold prayer vigil for refugees Houston is a city known for welcoming those seeking a safe harbor from persecution and war.

- Houston is a city known for welcoming those seeking a safe harbor from persecution and war.

“And there are people all over the world that are facing persecution that are in the worst situations whose lives are depending on America to help them,” said Marin Cominsky president of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston.

But President Trump’s executive order banning refugees from certain countries has caused stress desperation worry and confusion to a number of families here in the United States and abroad.

“The only hope for them is to flee to a place where they can live peacefully with their families and their loved ones and raise their children,” said Muhammad Sheikh.

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston says it helped 2,200 refugees last year.

“We are a nation of immigrants,” Cominsky said.

But the presidents executive order temporarily halted the entire U.S. refugee program and banned all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.

“There are green card holders who are afraid to travel and even citizens are saying if I go on a trip when I come back what will happen to me,” said M.J. Kahn president of the Islamic Society of Greater Houston.

People of different faiths came to this prayer vigil to show not only their support for refugees but to remember that there are times when we all need a helping hand.

“We all have a little different view of how our government should operate,” said Cominsky. “But I think we all believe in the common responsibility of humanity to other humanity.”