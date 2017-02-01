Wounded Warriors take on NFL pros in football game News Wounded Warriors take on NFL pros in football game It's a crowd favorite and a game to remember. Wednesday night former NFL pros took the field to battle the Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Team and competition was fierce.

Nate Boyer, an army special forces veteran played in the game, " I'm out here to win, haha, no I'm out here to hang it with my brothers whether they are on the field or the field of battle and just toss a ball around and have a good time".



Joey Jones served as a marine EOD or bomb technician. He talked about how close his teammates and him are, "the veteran community is a pretty small community only a few hundred thousand of us have served in this conflict but even more so those of us that have been amputated more, it's a really tight knit small community".



NFL stars say the competition put up a good fight.



"They are just some of the best guys you're ever going to meet and to know what they went through and are going through, you can't help but love and support them", says former Cowboys player Dale Hellestrae.



"These guys, they didn't give up they picked themselves up and hey are out here showing athletic they can be enjoying football", says former Colts and Texans player Steve McKinney.



Houston's own Olympian Simone Biles also attended the game. Biles says, "I think they inspire a whole generation, most of them are missing limbs and I think for kids to see that they can still play football and be super active is just amazing".