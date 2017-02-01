Property in Sienna Plantation subdivision vandalized with swastikas

- Authorities say swastikas were spray painted on fences and residents property in the Sienna Plantation subdivision in Fort Bend County.

According to Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, on Sunday an unknown subject placed a "Trump" sign on a wooden fence with a swastika symbol spray painted on it. The victim's fence was also spray painted. On Monday another home's fence was spray painted with swastikas along with a fence in front of the Sienna Planation Home Owners Association building.

“A swastika will always be a symbol representing hatred,” said Sheriff Troy E. Nehls said in a statement. “This kind of childish behavior will not be tolerated. What the person or persons responsible for this vandalism may not realize is that when we find them, they will be put in jail and could be charged a hefty fine on top of that. Can they say it is worth it then?”

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help catch to perpetrator or perpetrators in this Criminal Mischief case. Tips can be sent to FBCCS at (281)342-8477.