Airport authorities advise having an exit strategy after Super Bowl Sunday News Airport authorities advise having an exit strategy after Super Bowl Sunday By trains, planes, and automobiles, nearly two million people are expected to travel through Houston during Super Bowl week.

They'll be greeted by high school cheer squads from around Houston. And volunteers from the Super Bowl host committee, on deck to not only take selfies, but help visitors navigate the city.

Mario Diaz, director of aviation at Bush Intercontinental, says the airport is ready to handle the inflow of passengers. He has some tips for travelers before Monday's anticipated mass exodus.

Diaz says traffic is expected to be heavy along the interstates and out of an abundance of caution, travelers should give themselves ample time to check out of hotels, return rental cars and get through security.

"We expect at Hobby an additional 28,700 additional seats on 60 additional flights. It'll mean 14,750 flights here at intercontinental,' said Diaz.

The onus to print out boarding passes, check in online, arrive early and get to the gate, is on travelers, to mitigate the risk of missing flights.

"We'd like to again extend a warm welcome to all visitors, here in Houston, for this event, and I would depart by saying, enjoy the game," said Diaz.