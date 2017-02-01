Dog rescued after being cornered and trapped by possum

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 01 2017 10:29AM CST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 10:30AM CST

A dog named Tootsie had to be rescued after a possum cornered and trapped the pup.  A Jack Russell terrier was cornered by the possum, and it actually blocked it  from leaving that small space between two walls of a home in Port St. John, Florida

The pup's owner knew something was wrong-- when she left the dog outside and she did not come back for lunch.  That's when she discovered the dog trapped by that possum.  Animal control was called-in to snag the possum.. but Tootsie made sure she had the last word.

 


