Dog rescued after being cornered and trapped by possum

A dog named Tootsie had to be rescued after a possum cornered and trapped the pup. A Jack Russell terrier was cornered by the possum, and it actually blocked it from leaving that small space between two walls of a home in Port St. John, Florida

The pup's owner knew something was wrong-- when she left the dog outside and she did not come back for lunch. That's when she discovered the dog trapped by that possum. Animal control was called-in to snag the possum.. but Tootsie made sure she had the last word.