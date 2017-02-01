Rev. Al Sharpton has faced backlash on social media for his Sunday tweet saying Jesus was a refugee.

The tweet appeared to be a response to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

“Before you head to church today, remember to thank God for his son, Jesus a refugee who fled to Egypt,” Reverend Al Sharpton tweeted.

There's one problem though: Sharpton's tweet is not exactly accurate, at least according to the Bible.

As a result, he found himself in the middle of a social media firestorm.

Before you head to church today, remember to thank God for his son, Jesus a refugee who fled to Egypt.