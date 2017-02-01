Deputies search for missing teen, Averi Bright

- The search is on for missing 13-year-old, Averi Bright. The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating missing teen, Averi Mckenzie Bright. She's a black female 5'5" 260 lbs. Averi was last seen at the intersection of Sedona Drive and Wolf Berry at approximately 1:10 PM yesterday in the Sedona Lakes Subdivision which is just outside Manvel.

Averi was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black yoga style pants wearing and red glasses. Averi was also last seen wearing long braided hair. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Averi Bright is asked to contact Investigator Dominick Sanders with Brazoria County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Division at 979-864-2392