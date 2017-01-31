HPD: Officer shot at while chasing down robbery suspect

- Houston police say a robbery suspect is in custody after a foot pursuit at 9000 Almeda. Police say an officer working security at an apartment complex was flagged down regarding a disturbance.

Police say the suspect shot at an officer, but the officer is okay. HPD Fox and HPD K-9 were used to track down the suspect.

Officer in foot pursuit of robbery suspect. Officer shot at. Officer not hit. 9000 Almeda #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 1, 2017

HPD Fox & HPD K-9 in the area searching for the suspect. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 1, 2017

Officer working apt complex security flagged down regarding disturbance. Victim shot at suspect. Officer ok. Suspect in custody #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 1, 2017

