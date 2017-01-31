HPD: Officer shot at while chasing down robbery suspect

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 31 2017 10:40PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 10:40PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston police say a robbery suspect is in custody after a foot pursuit at 9000 Almeda. Police say an officer working security at an apartment complex was flagged down regarding a disturbance.

Police say the suspect shot at an officer, but the officer is okay. HPD Fox and HPD K-9 were used to track down the suspect.

 

 

 

 

