Activist at anti-Trump protest: 'We need to start killing people'

FOX 32 NEWS - A video is going viral of an anti-Trump protest in Seattle last weekend where an activist took to a megaphone to voice her support for "killing people" and "killing the White House."

The activist can also be heard on video saying, "White people, give your f***ing money, your f***ing house, your f***ing property, we need it f***ing all," as another protester responds "reparations!"

The activist seen on the video is reportedly a teacher.

"And we need to start killing people. First off, we need to start killing the White House. The White House must die. The White House, your f***ing White House, your f***ing Presidents, they must go! F*** the White House."

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Video Here