Houston PTSD Foundation auctioning Super Bowl tickets for charity

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 31 2017 09:45PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 09:46PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Some Houstonians are hoping to raise $30,000 by giving up their Super Bowl tickets.

The leadership at the PTSD Foundation in Houston has received two $1,000-dollar Super Bowl tickets from radio talk show host Michael Berry. They're hoping to bid on those tickets to help veterans who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder.

“We've had over 100 veterans here, saved a lot of lives and all every that money is tax duct every deductible for those tickets and if somebody wants to use it, it's a win-win situation,” said. David Maulsby with the PTSD Foundation of America.

If you’re interested on biding go to the PTSD foundation Facebook page, and submit your offer.
 


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston