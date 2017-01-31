Small businesses looking for slice of Super Bowl millions News Small businesses looking for slice of Super Bowl millions Less than five miles due south from NRG Stadium, on the street they call Yellowstone, you will find Jim's Super Market and meet behind the meat counter a 'boudin making maestro'.

- Less than five miles due south from NRG Stadium, on the street they call Yellowstone, you will find Jim's Super Market and meet behind the meat counter a "boudin making maestro".

"You want the best, you come and see me," said Johnny Washington with a laugh.

For those unfamiliar, we're talking a Cajun-spice, rice and meat blend, bundled into a sausage.

"I been making boudin 38 years," says Johnny.

It's what Johnny Washington does best and you can bet folks around here know it.

During this special week, Johnny's doubling down on boudin production.

"Looking for a big weekend, everybody got Super Bowl fever and we going to be ready for them man!" said Washington as he weighs a 40-pound order bound for a Sunday party.

Some call it the best boudin west of Lafayette, a delicacy, bound in bulk, for Bayou City grills and beyond.

Johnny is hopeful he and his crew will see a sliver of the over $350 million set to pour into his city.

"I'm hoping to get a little bit of it. I'm hoping everybody get a little bit of it, but I'm hoping we get a little bit too. Local small businesses like this, we kind of in the shadow, but when it comes down to our flavor, you can't beat it," said Johnny with a smile.

Exactly 12 miles from NRG near Stafford, the good folks at highly regarded Mikki's Soul Food Cafe are looking to get their slice of the Super Bowl pie.

The expectation is their succulent servings of Southern comfort food have likely sparked ample word of mouth, particularly among Falcon followers from the Peach state.

"There are a lot of dishes we serve that we put a lot of love and soul into," say Janelle Williams who runs the restaurant with her family.

So much so, that Mikki's is looking to lure visiting diners outside the loop with their reputation and a promise.

"Maybe 15 minutes (driving) max and I'm telling you, make that sacrifice and come and we will take care of you," said Craig Joseph, Janelle's brother.

A pledge that's less about money and more about being a worthy part of Super Bowl memories.