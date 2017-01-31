Police release surveillance video of violent attack in South Philly News Police release surveillance video of violent attack on man in South Philly Philadelphia Police are looking to get four young men off the street after surveillance footage shows them brutally beating a man in an attempted to steal his cellphone.

The attack occurred back on January 10th on the 1200 block of South Broad Street.

The alarming video shows the 25-year-old victim walking down the street when the four suspects sneak up behind him, knock him to the ground, and beat him.

"You see once he is on the ground, they begin to assault him, kicking and punching him relentlessly. It is a horrible thing to see," Lt. John Stanford of the Philadelphia Police explained.

"Does it surprise you? Umm. Yes and no. This has happened in the past before, doesn't seem quite so recently, but that doesn't mean I'm not shocked and concerned about it," one neighbor explained.

Police say the beating occurred around 8 p.m. that night, and the act was completely random.

"They may have seen him walking down the street at some point and maybe thought he was an easy target because his cell phone being in his hand or that he was distracted in some way," Lt. Stanford explained.

Police say the suspects attempted to steal the man's cell phone, but ran off without it.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say it almost appeared to be a game for the men behind the attack. If you recognize any of them, police want to hear from you.