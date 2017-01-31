Police: Woman shot, killed while loading kids into car News Police: Woman shot, killed while loading kids into car Police say a woman is dead after she was shot while loading two children into a car in a Phoenix parking lot.

Phoenix police say the 35-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot near 25th Street and Greenway Parkway just after 6:00 a.m. Investigators believe the woman was shot while she was loading two children into a car.

The children were not injured.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

Neighbor: single mom just got a car, before she would walk miles with her 2 kids in a stroller. Shooter still on the loose #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/QkMhbGkTAU — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) January 31, 2017

Update: neighbor describes victim as a loving single mom of young girl & boy, lived in apt designated for battered women #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/s7303OYf70 — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) January 31, 2017