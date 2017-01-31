New transfer center estimated to save 3,100 animals yearly in Harris Co.

- Harris County Commissioners Court voted unanimously this morning to approve the construction of an animal transfer center that health officials estimate will save over 3,100 animals per year.

The county approved spending $420,000 towards building the shelter along with a $180,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. Construction on the Petco Foundation Transfer Center is slated to begin in August and will take a year to 18 months to complete.

"We are very excited that our Harris County officials will augment the Petco Foundation's generous gift to build a permanent facility that will increase capacity and allow our shelter to save more homeless pets," Dr. Umair A. Shah, the executive director of Harris County Public Health, said in a statement.

The Petco Foundation Transfer Center is designed to ensure animals are free of disease before sending them out to transfer groups. In November, voters approved a $24 million bond to finance a new county animal shelter.

"Harris County is continuing to look for better and more innovative ways to avoid euthanizing unwanted stray animals," said County Judge Ed Emmett. "Thanks to Petco, we can now get thousands more animals into the arms of loving owners every year."