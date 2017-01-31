Neighbor saves a blind man from a 2-alarm fire

- A two alarm fire ripped through a condominium complex on Jeanetta Street at Lipan Road in West Houston at around 1:15am. The blaze destroyed at least one building.

Arson investigators say it was an accidental electrical fire that caused damage to this building at the Hamlet of Cherbourg condos on Jeanetta Road.

The building was almost completely engulfed by flames when units arrived. Four units in that building have been damaged. Thankfully no injuries have been reported at this time. It is unknown how many residents have been displaced because of the fire.

One of the female residents rushed to rescue a blind male resident out of his unit. According to initial reports, fire officials actually came out here a few days ago after the resident smelled smoke to address the issue. Unfortunately, it was a faulty heating element in the attic of one of the units that caused the fire. Two of the 4 units were occupied and 2 people made it out safely, although the 2-story condominium is a complete loss.

One firefighter said, “It was already coming through the roof by the time we established a water supply and attacked it so we went in defensive nature because all the occupants had been cleared Safely, were currently making sure that it doesn't start back up again”.

Red Cross was on the scene earlier to assist those residents we will keep you updated as we learn more information. In West Houston.