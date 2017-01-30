Local congressman attends prayer vigil targeting immigration ban News Local congressman attends prayer vigil targeting immigration ban Congressman Al Green and representatives with local immigration organizations joined dozens of citizens on the steps of City Hall for a prayer vigil.

They want to make their disdain known over the presidents executive order banning Muslims.

"The president has issued an executive order that's not going to be honored by the head of the justice department," said Congressman Al Green. "I think that means something to a good many Americans to know that the Justice Department is refusing to defend the executive order."

"We've been a week into the Trump presidency and we've seen a lot of executive orders signed that directly impact our community so we want to create safe spaces for community folks to come out to say how they're feeling and get them organized for whatever comes next," said Casper Espinoza with FIEL Houston.

"This is our city many of us have been here for generations," said Diana Barrera. "The border crossed us we didn't cross the border and we're here because we want to show that we're human we have families that we worry about and we're going to resist the separation of our families we're going to resist any hatred that may come to us."

