FDA warns parents against homeopathic teething tablets

- The Food and Drug Administration is urging parents against giving infants and children certain homeopathic teething tablets containing belladonna.

The FDA found amounts of belladonna, a toxic substance, in these products to be inconsistent and sometimes elevated beyond amounts stated on the package. The FDA says these products “pose an unnecessary risk” to children.

Standard Homeopathic Company, who manufactures Hyland’s homeopathic teething products, was contacted by the FDA but has not yet agreed to a recall. The FDA is urging consumers not to use the products.

Homeopathic teething tablets are marketed as an aid to relieve teething symptoms, but the FDA says they have not evaluated or approved these claims.

The FDA warns parents of symptoms to watch for with these products.

“Consumers should seek medical care immediately if their child experiences seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating, or agitation after using homeopathic teething products,” the FDA report says.

Read the full report here.