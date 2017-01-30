Game City Showcase features local businesses during Super Bowl week

- A 4-day Game City Showcase kicks off tonight in Midtown where city officials are urging out-of-towners and people from Houston to get out and show local businesses support the week of the Super Bowl.

Tonight’s main event was held at Mongoose Versus Cobra.

Guests get to try local game day themed drinks, see local art, and try food from restaurants in the area. Tuesday night’s events will be in the theater district, Wednesday in EaDo, and Thursday will be in the museum district.

It’s an event put on by METRO, the Super Bowl host committee and the mayor’s office.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says it’s a great way to get people out exploring the city.

"Look I am a native Houstonian, but I am going to places in this city that I have never been. And the reality is if it wasn't for the Super Bowl, there would probably be a number of places I would still not be going to, so I'm just hoping Houstonians will catch the fever," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

More information on this weeks events go here.

