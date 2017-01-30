Alvin High School teacher charged with indecency with a child

- A teacher at Alvin High School has been charged with Indecency with a Child.

Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office says David Eugune Romano, 50, has been charged following an investigation of a report of Indecency with a Child by Contact. BCSO received the report on January 20.

According to investigators, Romano had on more than one occasion engaged in sexual contact with the child under the age of 14.

Romano is also a reserve unpaid police officer for Hilcrest Village PD in Alvin and a scuba instructor at Dave's Scuba Adventures in Alvin.