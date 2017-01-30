Man drowns at RV resort on Lake Conroe

- A 69-year-old man drowned on Lake Conroe at the Lock Ness Marina RV resort Monday morning, authorities say.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, a family member found the victim near a boat dock at the resort around 10 a.m. today. Family members last saw the man around 9 a.m. Monday. The man had a history of medical issues. An autopsy has been ordered.

The man and his family were visiting Lake Conroe from Durango, Colorado. This is the first drowning on Lake Conroe in 2017.