"This is gonna be yummy!" Want the most delicious dip for your Super Bowl LI party? FOX 26's own Sally McDonald has the secret! It's a must-have for your celebration--and it's super easy.

RECIPE:

1-2 cups sour cream mixed with packet of taco seasoning

Guacamole

2 cups shredded cheese (save some for top if you want)

Tomatoes, green onions, a couple of small cans of sliced olives and refrigerate. Serve with chips!