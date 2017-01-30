'Secured mode' lifted at Cinco Ranch High School

- The Katy Independent School District released the following statement on Monday morning:

Dear Cinco Ranch High School Parents/Guardians and Staff,

This message is to inform you that the secured mode status at Cinco Ranch High School has been lifted.

Earlier this morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Cinco Ranch High School was placed on a secured mode status while Katy ISD Police investigated threats circulated on social media. By 9:45 a.m., the secured mode status was lifted.

We did this as it is our standard operating procedure to secure the campus whenever we are informed of these types of threats.

Students and staff were safe inside the building, and classroom instruction was not interrupted.

Thank you for your patience and continued support.

