Detainees released from DFW more than 24 hours after landing News Detainees released from DFW more than 24 hours after landing The 9 people, detained at DFW International Airport in the wake of President Trump's travel ban have been released. The ban barred citizens from 7 Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.

The 9 people, detained at DFW International Airport in the wake of President Trump's travel ban have been released. The ban barred citizens from 7 Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.

Each of the families traveled to the Council on American-Islamic Relations and sat down with Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. The two also personally apologized to the families for what has happened.

Those who spoke with Fox 4 expressed their gratitude to the protesters who spent more than 24 hours demanding their release. Osama and Tarek Alolabi say they waited more than 30 hours to reunite with their Syrian parents.

"We were emotionally and physically exhausted because of the rumors that they were going to send them back home. There were other rumors saying that they were going to be released, every hour there's a rumor that they're gonna be released, and then after the judge halted the executive order we stayed up, like, until 1 or 2 a.m. waiting for them to be released but for some reason that order had not been executed on time," said Tarek.

Many of the refugees trapped at DFW were older, with medical issues.