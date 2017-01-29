Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old man from Cedar Hill

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 29 2017 09:31PM CST

Updated:Jan 29 2017 09:31PM CST

CEDAR HILL, Texas (FOX 26) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Willie T. Berrier of  Cedar Hill, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Berrier was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday  in Dallas. He was driving a white, 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with TX plate DYP3700. There is an orange "Longhorn Grandpa" sticker on rear bumper.

Berrier is described as a white male, 5'8", 175 lbs, white hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing a green hat with "NAVY" on it, black jacket, a white shirt with black stripes, black pants, and black shoes.

Police believe his disappearnace poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cedar Hill police at 972-291-5181.

 


