Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old man from Cedar Hill

- A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Willie T. Berrier of Cedar Hill, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Berrier was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Dallas. He was driving a white, 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with TX plate DYP3700. There is an orange "Longhorn Grandpa" sticker on rear bumper.

Berrier is described as a white male, 5'8", 175 lbs, white hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing a green hat with "NAVY" on it, black jacket, a white shirt with black stripes, black pants, and black shoes.

Police believe his disappearnace poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cedar Hill police at 972-291-5181.