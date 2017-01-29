Sprinkler system forces University of Houston students out of dorm News Sprinkler system forces University of Houston students out of dorm University of Houston students were evacuated from Moody Tower South dormitory due to flooding from the sprinkler system Sunday.

Just after 5 p.m., the fire alarm and sprinkler system were triggered, but no fire was detected. Floors 13 through 16 of the 18-floor building were affected by the water. Crews have cleared all floors except floor 16 at this time.

University of Houston says students are being given the option to move to a temporary room because of fan noise.

The other floors of the building are unaffected.