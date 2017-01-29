Protesters gather at Sky Harbor Airport against Trump's immigration order News Protesters gather at Sky Harbor Airport against Trump's immigration order Hundreds of protesters showed their opposition to President Trump's recent executive order barring some people from seven different countries.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton expressed his disagreement with that statement.

"The city of Phoenix is one of the most refugee friendly cities in the United States of America, it's something we're very, very proud of," said Stanton.

Late last night, a federal judge blocked part of the order, which some say gave them slight piece of mind.

"I was a little relieved about that. I know it's a small step and there's more to go, but it's a step in the right direction," said Fran Berglund, a protester.

Among the crowds, valley lawyers gathered to assist anyone who needs help pro-bono.

"This is where I need to be right now, and this is the right thing that needs to be done. Like you said, politics and human rights, it doesn't matter what day of the week it is," said Alex Benezra, a lawyer.

Anxious for the arrival of specific international flights later tonight, Benezra says he's ready to be put to work.

The biggest one is the British Airways flight that arrives at about 6:20 tonight. That's going to have a capacity of about 300 people, obviously it's coming from Europe. A higher likelihood that people are going to be coming through London, connecting from some of the countries that are effected by the executive order," said Benezra.