Protesters gather in Houston to oppose President Trump's immigration ban News Protesters gather in Houston to oppose President Trump's travel ban Protestors took to the streets all over the country today and Houston was no exception. About a thousand people showed up downtown to protest President Trump suspending visa entry into the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Nearly a thousand people gathered in front of the George R. Brown Convention center on Sunday protesting President Donald Trump’s travel ban. According to the Facebook event organizing the protest, people gathered “to oppose the suspension of the US refugee program and other visa/green card issues.” The event page showed over 1,700 people RSVP’d to attend.

The protest was peaceful and no arrests have been reported. HPD said no additional resources had to be added for the protest.

A protest at George Bush Intercontinental Airport has also been organized for Sunday afternoon. The protest is planned for 5 p.m at Terminal E.