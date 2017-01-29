Man shoots wife, teen girl in apparent murders, suicide

- A man has shot and killed his wife and stepdaughter as they spoke with police and then wounded another stepdaughter before killing himself.

McAllen police said in a statement Saturday that 30-year-old Cruz Orlando Pinon was found dead inside a home after firing on his family as well as officers late Friday evening.

Investigators say officers responded following a confrontation between Pinon and a 14-year-old girl in the home. The girl while speaking with officers accused Pinon of an unrelated crime and Pinon then began firing on them.

Authorities say 42-year-old Santos Berenice Garcia was killed along with her 16-year-old daughter.

Pinon retreated into the home where he shot and wounded his 13-year-old stepdaughter before shooting himself. Police say the 13-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

No officers were injured.