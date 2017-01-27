Super Bowl preps almost done News Super Bowl preps almost done

-

Looking through downtown Houston you have probably noticed it’s starting to look a little different.

"Looked up and everything is set up it's pretty incredible", says Kenneth Wells.

"Curiosity, we have a friend that's on the committee so she basically hooked us up and we got to ride the ride today", says Alana Smith.

If you’re walking through Discovery Green, you might be able to tell what’s going on. NFL Live sets are going up and Fox 26 has it’s own desk, right next to Fox News.

"I feel in a night earlier so I could come out and try to experience some of this before I go to work", says Yvonne Bryant.

Several people working the event and just out looking out of curiosity are checking out all the fun things to see, like the team helmets and all the banners.

"The logos, took a couple in front of them because my team the Falcons are going to be here", says Bryant.

"It's awesome I can see it from the highways, you just know hey something is going on down there, all the signage up all around downtown", says Cory Strouth.