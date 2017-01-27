Pickup truck slams into a passenger bus in NY News Pickup truck slams into a passenger bus in NY A wild and violent crash was caught on tape.

Passengers were sitting inside a public bus in Syracuse, New York when a pickup truck came crashing into the bus.

You can see a man get out of his seat seconds before the crash. But the impact sends him flying into the window.

It happened just after 2 p.m. last Thursday. Police say 82-year-old Neil Brownell was driving off Interstate 81 north.

He apparently swerved into the left lane to avoid traffic near the end of the ramp, he lost control and collided into the Centro bus that was stopped at a traffic light.

Police say several passengers were hurt and treated for minor injuries. The bus driver was treated for chest pain.

Brownell, the driver of the pickup was not injured. His wife, 75-year-old Jerrie Brownell, who was in the passenger seat in the pickup, was taken to the hospital for chest pain.