Arrest made in viral elder abuse video

- The cluster of tiny homes on Fulton Street in North Houston is run by the New Beginnings Ministry. They provide a place for the homeless to get back on their feet. Management had no idea a wanted woman had been staying there for at least several days.



Brenda Floyd was taken into custody by Houston police department around 2:30 AM Friday morning.



Floyd had been wanted in association with the now viral video allegedly showing her striking a 94-year old woman multiple times. The video has been viewed more than 33 million times as of Friday afternoon on the FOX26 Facebook page.



Court documents claim Floyd had cared for the woman for over three years, living in the home six days a week.



Police say they found Floyd after receiving a call from someone who recognize her near a shelter facility comprised of tiny homes in North Houston. Floyd's vehicle was still parked in the yard.



"Two days ago one of our residents introduced her as his niece and asked if she could stay here a couple of days," explained Joe Doanalson, who manages the shelter. "I had no problem with it," he says. Doanalson explained residents are allowed to have short term guests in their individual dwellings.



Doanalson says he saw no suspicious behavior from Floyd during the time she was there. A neighboring resident at the facility says he believes she had been staying there for at least 3 or 4 days.



The ministers who run the facility now say they are disappointed to know she was seemingly using their space to hide from her arrest.



"It enrages me," says Greg Audel of New Beginnings Ministry. "This is all volunteer effort. We do it because we're trying to make a difference in people's lives, and the last thing we want is someone coming in here and harming the reputation or hiding someone who has hurt someone. That's the antithesis of what this is here for."



Management says the man who was hosting Floyd has lived in the facility for a year. It was unknown whether he was aware of her alleged offense.



The bailiff at Harris County Probable Cause Court announced Friday afternoon that Floyd will appear in court Monday. Her bond was set it five thousand dollars.