Family of woman shot in Spring terrified of alleged killer living next door News Family of woman shot in Spring terrified alleged killer is living next door The cell phone video captured the horrifying aftermath. Ana Weed lies dying while her husband and a neighbor hold Hector Campos at gunpoint until constables arrive.

- The cell phone video captured the horrifying aftermath. Ana Weed lies dying while her husband and a neighbor hold Hector Campos at gunpoint until constables arrive.

“He planned this. He knew exactly what he was doing. He was out 12 hours later. He gets to go to his house and be with us for months. He needs to be in prison. I hope they lock him up for the rest of his life,” said the victim’s brother Arnold Aldrete,.

Her family say Tuesday's killing was the climax of a long standing dispute. They say next door neighbor Hector Campos kept his wife a virtual prisoner in the home. He was heavily armed, violent and took advantage of the fact his wife wasn’t a citizen. Ana helped her and her daughter escape to Mexico.

“She just bought her a ticket and got her out because Mrs. Campos was so fearful of him. She said I just need a way to get out,” said Carmen Quillen, Ana’s sister.

After her escape she went into hiding in Mexico. Hector went there looking for her.

“His hunt for her was unsuccessful and he returned according to various relations in a fury,” said family attorney Charles Johnson.

A fury that ended in the grass between their homes when Campos allegedly shot Ana in the chest at point blank range. He told deputies he was in fear for his life because Ana's dachshunds had rushed at him. He kicked one of them and the 5'2" woman who wore a neck brace confronted him.

Campos is out on bond, next door and continues to terrify Ana's family

“What's to say he can't go and do the same thing he did to Ana to my mother. She's also a helpless woman with absolutely no way to defend herself except lock her door? Come on!” said Quillen.

Campos’s Attorney issued this statement: