- Pearland police say three suspects in the death of 39-year-old Don Allen Weido are in custody.

Police arrived to a home in the 2100 block of Windy Shores Drive in the Shadow Creek Subdivision on January 22, and found Weido deceased inside.

Police say Jarret Angst, 20, and Stephen Heiman, 21, have been charged with Murder, a first degree felony. Rita Young, 56, has been charged with Capital Murder.