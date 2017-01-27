Teen dies after found hanging in jail

- A 17-year-old male has died after he was found hanging at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office jail.

Jail staff found inmate Emmanuel Akueir hanging at around 6:10 p.m. Thursday and began to administer CPR to him. Fort Bend EMS arrived to the jail and transported Akueir to OakBend Medical Center in Richmond where he was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m. Thursday.

Akueir was in jail since Jan. 3 on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Rosenberg police had arrested him.

The hanging was described as an "inmate attempting suicide," according to a statement from FBCSO.

The Texas Rangers are assisting FBCSO in the death investigation.