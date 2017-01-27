Two deaths in Waller County vehicle crash

Two people have died and one person has been taken by Life Flight medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Waller County.

A truck was traveling eastbound on the I-10 when the driver experienced a problem with the tire which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The truck moved into the westbound lane and struck a car.

One person in the truck and one person in the car were killed as a result of the crash. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are conducting an investigation into the accident.