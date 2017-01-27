Houston Astrodome to be designated as state landmark

This morning, the Texas Historical Commission voted to designate the Houston Astrodome a State Antiquities Landmark. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/1SdkAU7pZk— TxHistComm (@TxHistComm) January 27, 2017
