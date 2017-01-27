MUST-SEE VIDEO: FedEx driver breaks up flag burning protest in IA

- Being American means standing up for your freedom, and one FedEx driver did just that.

The video shows a group of protesters setting several American flags on fire during a rally Thursday in Iowa City, Ia., as a FedEx driver swoops in with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. A heated exchange ensues, with the driver storming off with one of the flags.

According to the Iowa City Press Citizen, the group was protesting racial and social injustice as well as U.S. imperialism.

(WATCH BELOW: WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE)

Happening now: a confrontation on the ped mall as people burn an American flag as protest. pic.twitter.com/aPkMdls6oQ — Stephen GruberMiller (@sgrubermiller) January 26, 2017

The FedEx driver's actions were highly praised on Twitter, with many people calling him an American hero.

I will only use Federal Express now. THANK YOU, FED EX MAN! https://t.co/ZYTWJ8szdk — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 27, 2017

The video of the .@FedEx guy preventing those "protesters" from burning a flag is the best thing I've seen in a while. Hope he gets promoted — Kyle Burnett (@kyleburn26) January 27, 2017

@AnnCoulter @sgrubermiller I love how 1 Fedex guy took on a whole group of cowards. Don't like our flag then get the hell out! — Rita Sullivan (@RitaSullivan6) January 27, 2017

