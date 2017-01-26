Seventeen Colombian men arrested in string of burglaries News Seventeen Colombian men arrested in string of burglaries Deputies, HPD and Pearland Police have arrested 17 men for home burglaries. They were all Columbian, and all here illegally. Two have been deported before and returned in about a year.

"It's frustrating for me and for the American people and I think you noticed in the recent election that border security and illegal immigration were driving factors and why Donald Trump is now President Trump," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.

It's not the only major crime traced to illegal immigrants here in recent days days. On the January 11, deputies announced they had broken up a major meth smuggling ring. In the county and arrested two Mexicans who were here illegally.

That's why he praises President Donald Trump's executive action on building the border wall he promised during the campaign. The president doubled down on his statement today

"Most illegal immigration is coming from our southern border, I've said many times that the American people will not pay for the wall and I've made that clear to the government of Mexico. To that end, the president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week. Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go a different route,” President Trump said.

But the Mexican president says he was the one who canceled the meeting. The Trump administration is ratcheting up the pressure. The New York Times reports they are floating the idea of a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports.

While the presidents fight it out with words, proposals and policies, back in Ft. Bend County the sheriff is waging a more limited battle.

"I really want to focus on the ten percent of them that are committing violent crime in this county and let's focus on the gen percent and get them out of here."

All but two of the suspects are in jail in Harris, Brazoria and Ft. Bend counties. Those two have posted bond and been released.