Elderly woman assaulted on video sheds light on under reported problem News Elderly woman assaulted on video sheds light on under reported problem The video leaving viewers furious, showing a 94-year-old woman being assaulted, is shedding light on a pretty big problem. Seventy-five percent of abuse against senior citizens is never reported.

After seeing the terrible images of a defenseless elderly woman berated and beaten, so many are asking how did the accused home health worker get away? Well, the family immediately fired 59-year-old Brenda Floyd, but filing a report was almost secondary and that isn't uncommon. Elderly abuse is one of the most under reported crimes.

”It turns out only 25% of elderly people ever report any kind of abuse,” explains Jeff McShan with Houston Crime Stoppers. McShan says too often elderly victims are too embarrassed to tell anyone or the family just wants the incident behind them.

McShan hopes this video will encourage you to take a closer look at ensuring your loved ones' safety. “That's kind of the message Crime Stoppers would like to get out today, make a call to your parents, check on those home health care workers,”.

The family of this 94-year-old woman saw bruises on her and set up a home surveillance camera on New Year's Eve. The very next day is when those upsetting images of the 94-year-old being hit and yelled at were captured on camera.

“If you have reason to believe a loved one or someone in your community is being abused, neglected or exploited you can make a report to Adult Protective Services at 800-252-5400.

After the video was turned over to Memorial Villages Police, Floyd was charged with Abuse of an Elderly Person. But investigators haven't arrested her, because they can't find Floyd.

”Hopefully somebody will call in to Crime Stoppers and hold this lady accountable for her crime,” says Memorial Villages Police Department Assistant Chief Ray Schultz.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward if you know where to find Brenda Floyd.