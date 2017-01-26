VIDEO: Montgomery County deputy saves man from jumping off bridge News VIDEO: Montgomery County deputy saves man from jumping off bridge Video captured a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office rescuing a man from an apparent suicide attempt on the edge of the Texas Highway 99 overpass at Interstate Highway 69.

Video captured a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office rescuing a man from an apparent suicide attempt on the edge of the Texas Highway 99 overpass at Interstate Highway 69.

MCSO was called to investigate a possible attempted suicide on January 19. Deputy Gallagher arrived to find a man sitting on the edge of the overpass. The deputy tried to engage the man in conversation, but the man did not respond.

The deputy was able to quickly pull him off the edge without injury. The man was taken to the hospital for assessment.