Limited Edition Super Bowl 50 and 51 Bobbleheads released just in time for Houston's Super Bowl LI

- Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two Limited Edition bobbleheads commemorating Super Bowl 50 and Super Bowl 51. Each bobblehead, which features the classic vintage football design with the official Super Bowl logos, is limited to only 144. The bobbleheads are only available in the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum's Online Store.

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5th at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. This commemorative bobblehead is the only one produced leading up to Super Bowl 51. The National Bobblehead HOF will release bobbleheads for the Super Bowl winning team, which will be available for preorder immediately following the conclusion of the Super Bowl.

In Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers by a score of 24-10 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The commemorative Super Bowl 50 Bobblehead was produced to honor the 50th Super Bowl in NFL history.

"We're excited to release these two vintage Super Bowl bobbleheads leading up to Super Bowl 51," said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. "Whether you're a Falcons or Patriots fan, bobblehead collector, or someone just looking for a fun collectible to showcase at your Super Bowl party, these bobbleheads are perfect for you."

"With only 144 of each bobblehead produced, we don't expect these to last long," said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Co-Founder and President, Brad Novak. "These will be cherished collectibles that bring back great memories of Super Bowl 50 and 51."

The bobbleheads, which are officially licensed, are in stock and ship now. All orders placed by Tuesday, January 31st are guaranteed for arrival by the Super Bowl. The bobbleheads are $25 each, with flat rate shipping of $8.

