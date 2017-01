- An HPD officer was involved in a crash on I-10 East Freeway at John Ralston. His HPD Camaro cruiser was struck from behind. He is currently hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed on I-10 East Freeway. Traffic is diverted to exit on Holland; Alternate route: take 225 to Baytown area.

HPD now reports that the officer is conscious, but condition is unclear.